KME Group’s Bond Exchange Offer Progress Update

November 22, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group S.p.A. has reported provisional results for its partial voluntary public exchange offer on its 2020-2025 bonds, with 20.16% of bonds being submitted so far. The offer, which began on November 4 and continues until November 26, allows bondholders to exchange their holdings under specific regulatory exemptions. Payments for the exchange will be processed on December 3, 2024.

