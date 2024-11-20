News & Insights

Stocks

KME Group’s Bond Exchange Offer Gains Traction

November 20, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KME Group S.p.A. has announced provisional results for its ongoing partial voluntary public exchange offer on its 2020-2025 bonds, with 19.83% of the bonds already subscribed, amounting to a nominal value of over 9 million Euros. The offer, which began on November 4, 2024, will continue until November 26, 2024, with payments scheduled shortly thereafter.

For further insights into IT:KME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.