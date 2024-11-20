KME Group’s Bond Exchange Offer Gains Traction

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KME Group S.p.A. has announced provisional results for its ongoing partial voluntary public exchange offer on its 2020-2025 bonds, with 19.83% of the bonds already subscribed, amounting to a nominal value of over 9 million Euros. The offer, which began on November 4, 2024, will continue until November 26, 2024, with payments scheduled shortly thereafter.

For further insights into IT:KME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.