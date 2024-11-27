KME Group’s Bond Exchange Offer Concludes Successfully

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group S.p.A. successfully concluded its partial voluntary public exchange offer, with 565,095 bonds tendered out of a possible 2,103,673, representing 26.86% of the total. These bonds, valued at over 12 million Euros, will be exchanged for new bonds from the 2024-2029 loan. The offer’s effectiveness is still contingent on fulfilling certain conditions, with further updates expected soon.

