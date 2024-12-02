KME Group S.p.A. Completes €54.7 Million Bond Issuance

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group S.p.A. successfully completed its public offering and exchange offer, issuing bonds totaling €54.7 million. The bonds, with a fixed annual interest rate of 5.75%, will be traded on the MOT starting December 4, 2024. This issuance consolidates KME’s financial standing and offers investors an attractive yield over the next five years.

