KME Group S.p.A. Completes €54.7 Million Bond Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 01:49 am EST

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group S.p.A. successfully completed its public offering and exchange offer, issuing bonds totaling €54.7 million. The bonds, with a fixed annual interest rate of 5.75%, will be traded on the MOT starting December 4, 2024. This issuance consolidates KME’s financial standing and offers investors an attractive yield over the next five years.

