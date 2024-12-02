KME Group S.p.A. Completes €54.7 Million Bond Issuance

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
KME Group S.p.A. successfully completed its public offering and exchange offer, issuing bonds totaling €54.7 million. The bonds, with a fixed annual interest rate of 5.75%, will be traded on the MOT starting December 4, 2024. This issuance consolidates KME’s financial standing and offers investors an attractive yield over the next five years.
For further insights into IT:KME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.