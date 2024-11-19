News & Insights

Stocks

KME Group S.p.A. Bond Exchange Offer Progress

November 19, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KME Group S.p.A. has accepted 19.64% of its bonds into a voluntary partial public exchange offer, which started on November 4 and will continue until November 26, 2024. The bonds being exchanged are part of the ‘KME Group S.p.A. 2020 – 2025’ bond loan, and the offer is conducted under an exemption regime from certain regulatory provisions.

For further insights into IT:KME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.