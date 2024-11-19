KME Group S.p.A. Bond Exchange Offer Progress

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.
KME Group S.p.A. has accepted 19.64% of its bonds into a voluntary partial public exchange offer, which started on November 4 and will continue until November 26, 2024. The bonds being exchanged are part of the ‘KME Group S.p.A. 2020 – 2025’ bond loan, and the offer is conducted under an exemption regime from certain regulatory provisions.
