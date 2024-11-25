KME Group Announces Progress in Bond Exchange Offer

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group S.p.A. has announced that 20.55% of its 2020-2025 bonds have been submitted to its partial voluntary public exchange offer, with a nominal value of over 9.3 million euros. The offer, which began on November 4, 2024, is set to continue until November 26, 2024, allowing investors to exchange their bonds in a regulated market environment.

