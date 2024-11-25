KME Group Announces Progress in Bond Exchange Offer

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
KME Group S.p.A. has announced that 20.55% of its 2020-2025 bonds have been submitted to its partial voluntary public exchange offer, with a nominal value of over 9.3 million euros. The offer, which began on November 4, 2024, is set to continue until November 26, 2024, allowing investors to exchange their bonds in a regulated market environment.
For further insights into IT:KME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Is Elon Musk Planning to Buy The Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Posts Earnings, Watches Shares Rise
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.