KME Group Announces New Bond Offer and Exchange

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group SpA has released the Information Prospectus for its new bonds, ‘KME Group SpA 2024-2029,’ which are now open for public subscription and trading on the Bond Telematic Market. Simultaneously, a voluntary partial exchange offer for the existing ‘KME Group SpA 2020-2025’ bonds is also announced. Investors can access these documents at various Milan offices and online.

