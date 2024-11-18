KMD Brands Sees Mixed Sales Performance in Q1 FY25

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

KMD Brands Limited reports mixed performance in its first quarter trading update for the financial year 2025, with direct-to-consumer sales showing improvement for both Rip Curl and Kathmandu. While Kathmandu’s sales in Australia are up by 4.3%, New Zealand sales saw a decrease, but overall gross profit increased. Rip Curl’s wholesale sales faced challenges, but the company remains optimistic about future performance as they focus on brand development and sales growth.

