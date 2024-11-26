News & Insights

KMD Brands Director Philip Bowman Boosts Shareholding

November 26, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

Philip Bowman, a director at KMD Brands Limited, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 200,000 ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This acquisition, amounting to $83,437.50, brings his total holding to 1.5 million shares, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen his investment in the firm. Investors may find this activity noteworthy as it signals confidence in KMD Brands’ future prospects.

