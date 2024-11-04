News & Insights

Stocks

KMC Properties ASA Board and Remuneration Update

November 04, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KMC Properties ASA (DE:6V4) has released an update.

KMC Properties ASA’s nomination committee has recommended that the current board maintain its composition until the 2025 general meeting, citing no need for changes. Additionally, due to limited company activity, the committee proposes reducing the board’s remuneration to NOK 0, with a reassessment planned before the 2025 meeting.

For further insights into DE:6V4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.