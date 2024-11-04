KMC Properties ASA Board and Remuneration Update

KMC Properties ASA (DE:6V4) has released an update.

KMC Properties ASA’s nomination committee has recommended that the current board maintain its composition until the 2025 general meeting, citing no need for changes. Additionally, due to limited company activity, the committee proposes reducing the board’s remuneration to NOK 0, with a reassessment planned before the 2025 meeting.

