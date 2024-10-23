KMC Properties Announces Significant Shareholder Dividend

KMC Properties ASA (DE:6V4) has released an update.

KMC Properties ASA is set to distribute A-shares and B-shares of Logistea AB to its shareholders as a dividend in kind, with a total value up to NOK 1,354,009,465.93. The record date for this distribution is scheduled for November 14, 2024, with further details on payment to be announced. This strategic move highlights KMC Properties’ ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through its partnership with Logistea.

