KMB Stock Gains 10% in 3 Months: Should You Buy Now or Hold Steady?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s KMB shares have gained 10.2% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the industry and the Consumer Staples sector’s growth of 5.8% and 7.8%, respectively. The S&P 500 has declined 6.1% in the same period. The stock’s resilience and strong upward momentum reflect the company’s strategic focus on innovation, premium product expansion and operational efficiency.

KMB Stock Past Three Months Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The KMB stock last traded at $143.03, staying above 50 and 200-day simple moving averages of $135.88 and $135.63, respectively, reinforcing its bullish trend. Let us analyze the fundamentals of Kimberly-Clark to understand the key drivers behind its market position and financial resilience.

KMB Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Decoding Potential Tailwinds Behind KMB’s Growth

Kimberly-Clark’s Powering Care strategy is the driving force behind its growth, emphasizing innovation, margin optimization and restructuring for sustainable expansion. The company continues to invest in high-growth segments while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance productivity and strengthen its market leadership.



Innovation remains a central pillar of Kimberly-Clark’s strategy. The company has launched new premium products across multiple price tiers, reinforcing its brand position and catering to evolving consumer demands. This focus on premiumization has played a key role in driving market share growth across various regions.



In 2024, Kimberly-Clark achieved significant market share gains across North America, China, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. Notably, Huggies gained 200 basis points (bps) in China, while Andrex and Kleenex experienced growth in the United Kingdom. South Korea recorded a 400-bps increase in diaper sales, while strong growth in feminine care was observed in Australia and Indonesia. These gains highlight the success of Kimberly-Clark’s superior product offerings and well-executed commercial strategies.

Valuation of the KMB Stock

Despite its recent stock appreciation, Kimberly-Clark remains attractively valued compared with historical and industry benchmarks. KMB’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is 18.83X, slightly above its median level of 18.66X over the past year but lower than the industry average of 20.66X. This suggests that despite the recent rally, the KMB stock is not overly expensive compared with its earnings potential.

KMB P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What May Pull Back Kimberly-Clark’s Momentum?

Kimberly-Clark continues to navigate challenges in a dynamic retail and consumer environment. On its fourth-quarter 2024earnings call management highlighted softening demand in North America’s professional segment, as well as economic pressures in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America. Consumers in these regions have reduced purchasing frequency due to macroeconomic challenges, particularly in informal economies.



Looking ahead to 2025, the company anticipates a 300-bps adverse impact on net sales due to unfavorable currency movements. Operating profit growth is also expected to face a 300-bps drag, while EPS may experience a 350-400-bps hit due to currency fluctuations and lower income from equity interests.

Analysis of the Kimberly-Clark Stock

The Kimberly-Clark stock has demonstrated strong growth, supported by its commitment to innovation, premiumization and operational efficiency. The company’s Powering Care strategy has helped it gain market share and strengthen global positioning. However, macroeconomic challenges such as foreign currency fluctuations and softening demand in certain markets may pose headwinds in the near term.



Despite these risks, KMB remains attractively valued relative to its earnings potential. All said, current investors are likely to benefit from holding, while new buyers could wait for a better entry point. Kimberly-Clark presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

