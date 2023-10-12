(KMB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) ended the recent trading session at $119.75, demonstrating a +0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue's stock has dropped by 4.51% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.19% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.58, showcasing a 12.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.13 billion, up 1.47% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.41 per share and a revenue of $20.47 billion, indicating changes of +13.85% and +1.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. At present, Kimberly-Clark boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Kimberly-Clark is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.63. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.63.

Investors should also note that KMB has a PEG ratio of 2.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 2.15 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.