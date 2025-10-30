KMB Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales In Line With the Year-Ago Level

Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) posted third-quarter 2025 results that reflected resilient consumer demand, steady volume growth and ongoing productivity gains, even as margin pressures persisted. Both the top and bottom lines came in broadly consistent with last year’s levels, underscoring the company’s continued progress under its Powering Care strategy.

Taking a Closer Look at KMB’s Q3 Results

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.82, matching the prior-year period, while beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Kimberly-Clark Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kimberly-Clark Corporation Quote

Net sales amounted to $4.2 billion, in line with the prior year. This included adverse impacts of about 2.2% from the exit of its private-label diaper business in the United States. Net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.1 billion. Organic sales rose 2.5%, supported by a 2.4% increase in volume. The portfolio mix and pricing remained nearly flat year over year. We had forecasted 3.8% organic sales growth for the quarter.

The adjusted gross margin was 36.8%, down 170 basis points year over year, as cost inflation and tariff-related expenses offset productivity benefits. We predicted an adjusted gross margin contraction of 50 bps to 38%.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $683 million, essentially flat compared to the prior year. Reduced marketing, research and general expenses were countered by gross margin woes.

KMB Provides Quarterly Insights by Segment

The segments exclude the International Family Care and Professional ("IFP") business, which is reported as discontinued operations.

The North America (NA) segment posted net sales of $2.7 billion, down 0.8%, primarily due to business exits. Organic sales rose 2.7%, driven by a 2.6% volume increase, with continued strength in personal care innovations and market share gains. Operating profit of $640 million held steady year over year, supported by productivity improvements and disciplined cost management. Our model projected NA net sales growth of 0.3% for the quarter.

The International Personal Care (IPC) segment delivered $1.4 billion in sales, up 1.9%, with organic sales growth of 2.1% led by volume and mix improvement. Operating profit increased 6.5% to $214 million, aided by productivity gains and efficiency initiatives, partially offset by planned pricing investments. Our model projected IPC net sales growth of 1.2% for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark’s Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $617 million, long-term debt of $6,470 million and total stockholders’ equity of $1,468 million.

Year-to-date cash provided by operations was $1.8 billion. Capital spending totaled $741 million in the same time frame, and the company returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

What to Expect From KMB in 2025?

In August, the company had revised its full-year outlook to reflect the reclassification of the IFP business as discontinued operations. Guidance for net sales, organic sales growth and adjusted operating profit now covers only the North America and International Personal Care segments, along with related overhead, excluding IFP. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow will continue to include IFP until the planned mid-2026 close of the joint venture with Suzano.

Kimberly-Clark expects organic sales growth for 2025 to be roughly in line with category and market growth trends, estimated at around 2%. Reported net sales are projected to face a 100-basis-point headwind from currency movements and a 290-basis-point drag from the divestiture of the PPE business and the U.S. private-label diaper exit.

Adjusted operating profit is forecasted to rise at a low single-digit rate on a constant-currency basis versus 2024. This includes an expected 380-basis-point headwind from business divestitures and a 70-basis-point impact of unfavorable foreign exchange.

Similarly, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase at a low-to-mid single-digit rate on a constant-currency basis. This incorporates a 320-basis-point impact from divestitures and the diaper business exit, along with a 100-basis-point drag from higher interest expenses and tax rate, partially offset by fewer shares outstanding. The guidance also includes a positive 200-basis-point benefit (or roughly 16 cents per share) from the suspension of depreciation and amortization on assets held for sale within discontinued operations. Currency translation is expected to reduce EPS growth by approximately 150 basis points.

Management projects adjusted free cash flow of about $2 billion for 2025.

The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has lost 6.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.5% decline.

Some Solid Staple Bets

United Natural Foods ( UNFI ) engages in the distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2.5% and 167.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.

Lamb Weston ( LW ), which engages in the production, distribution and marketing of frozen potato products, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 1.3% from the prior-year reported levels. LW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16%, on average.

Vital Farms ( VITL ) packages, markets and distributes shell eggs, butter and other products. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. VITL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies an increase of 27.2% and 16.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.