KMB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.25, changing hands as low as $133.22 per share. Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMB's low point in its 52 week range is $124.10 per share, with $150.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.86. The KMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.