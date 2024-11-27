KMB Faces Q4 Hurdles, Banks on Innovation & Efficiency for Growth

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB has been battling a dynamic consumer and retail environment, which is putting pressure on its performance. Elevated promotional investments are also likely to impact its margins. These factors are reflected in the company’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024.



In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has declined 2 cents to $1.49 over the past 30 days. However, the consensus mark for the current year and full year earnings per share have increased by a cent each to $7.27 and $7.55, respectively, indicating favorable ongoing prospects despite the short-term hurdles.



Let’s delve deeper.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Pulling KMB Down?

A shifting consumer and retail environment presents headwinds for Kimberly-Clark, particularly in key international markets like parts of Asia, Latin America, and North America's professional segment. Economic pressures in Southeast Asia and Latin America have reduced purchase frequency while declining birth rates in China and South Korea have weakened demand for products such as diapers.



Kimberly-Clark’s third-quarter 2024 revenues of $4,952 million declined 4% year over year. The company attributes much of this revenue shortfall to transitory factors, including retail inventory reductions, hurricane-related disruptions and lower demand in certain international markets. These headwinds raise concerns about the company’s ability to drive top-line growth in the near term.



Kimberly-Clark has actively reduced its exposure to low-margin private label products, a strategic decision aimed at focusing on branded, higher-margin offerings. While this move is intended to improve profitability over time, it also creates a near-term headwind for revenue growth. In the third quarter of 2024, private label exits and weaker demand in remaining private label channels contributed to a 1.3-point decline in quarterly revenue growth. This decline is expected to accelerate, with a further revenue headwind of around 2% anticipated in 2025 as additional private-label diaper contracts in North America are phased out.



To sustain demand amid heightened price sensitivity, Kimberly-Clark has ramped up promotional efforts. The company increased its advertising spend by 60 basis points in the third quarter and anticipates increasing advertising and brand investments by at least the same amount in the fourth quarter. These measures, while intended to prevent consumer downtrading, may limit margin expansion and dampen profitability in the short term.

KMB’s Q4 View Reflects Challenges

Kimberly-Clark anticipates that its fourth-quarter top-line performance will closely mirror that of the third quarter. This forecast reflects a challenging consumer landscape, with noticeable slowdowns in certain markets and professional channels, coupled with the ongoing risk of further retail inventory reductions, which could constrain year-over-year growth. In terms of operating profit for the fourth quarter, the company expects minimal growth. Kimberly-Clark plans to increase investments in its operations and brands, which is likely to be offset by sustained productivity savings and a decrease in Other Income and Expenses compared to the previous year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Vision Offers Long-Term Potential for KMB

Kimberly-Clark's Powering Care Strategy represents a central pillar of the company’s transformation, targeting accelerated growth, operational efficiency and enhanced organizational alignment. Through its Powering Care Strategy, the company has focused on three main areas — accelerating innovation, optimizing margin structure and restructuring for growth. The strategy aims to solidify Kimberly-Clark’s position as a category leader globally by balancing investments in high-growth segments, introducing transformative innovations and driving productivity across operations.



Innovation remains a core priority for Kimberly-Clark’s Powering Care strategy, and the company is actively introducing new products across all price tiers. The company’s transition to a volume-and-mix-led growth model has yielded positive results. In North America, third-quarter consumer offtake grew 3.2% in the Personal Care and Consumer Tissue categories. This strategy not only aligns with evolving consumer preferences but also supports margin protection and organic growth



Kimberly-Clark is also making strides in productivity, with an ambitious target of $3 billion in cost savings over the next several years. By achieving $130 million in savings in the third quarter and bringing gross margins to 37% year to date, the company is making progress toward its goal of a 40% gross margin by 2030.

Final Take on KMB

While Kimberly-Clark faces short-term challenges from a dynamic retail environment, softer demand in key markets, and higher promotional costs, its long-term strategic initiatives provide a foundation for optimism. The Powering Care Strategy and focus on premium products, innovation, and operational efficiencies position the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company for sustained growth and profitability.



Shares of KMB have lost 2.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s dip of 0.2%.

Some Solid Consumer Staple Bets

Clorox CLX, which is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s current financial-year earnings implies growth of around 11% from the year-ago reported number.



McCormick & Company MKC is a global food company that manufactures, markets and distributes spices, condiments, seasoning mixes and other flavoring products. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick & Company’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 0.6% and 8.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Freshpet FRPT, which manufactures, distributes and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 27.3% and 224.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.