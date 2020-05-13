KMB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.96, changing hands as low as $136.74 per share. Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMB's low point in its 52 week range is $110.66 per share, with $149.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.07. The KMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.