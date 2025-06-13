$KLXE stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KLXE stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,307,994 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KLXE:
$KLXE Insider Trading Activity
$KLXE insiders have traded $KLXE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS P MCCAFFREY sold 50,045 shares for an estimated $97,587
- KEEFER MCGOVERN LEHNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $64,045.
- GEOFFREY C STANFORD (See Remarks) sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $23,760
$KLXE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $KLXE stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 451,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,248,470
- PLUSTICK MANAGEMENT LLC removed 140,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $490,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 128,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $448,535
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 99,346 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $347,711
- FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. removed 95,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,093
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 76,866 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,031
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 65,779 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,226
