$KLXE stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KLXE stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,307,994 of trading volume.

$KLXE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KLXE:

$KLXE insiders have traded $KLXE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS P MCCAFFREY sold 50,045 shares for an estimated $97,587

KEEFER MCGOVERN LEHNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $64,045 .

. GEOFFREY C STANFORD (See Remarks) sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $23,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KLXE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $KLXE stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $KLXE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.