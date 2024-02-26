KLX Energy Services Posts Preliminary Q4 Net Loss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) reported preliminary fourth quarter net loss in a range of $10 million to $8 million; and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $22 million to $25 million. The company estimates revenue in a range of $193 million to $195 million.

Chris Baker, CEO, said, "We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as KLX generated strong cash flow overcoming both expected and unexpected challenges in the fourth quarter, including reduced seasonal activity during the holiday season and decreased spending due to budget exhaustion."

