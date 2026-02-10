Is KLX Energy (KLXE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has KLX Energy Services (KLXE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KLX Energy Services is one of 234 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KLX Energy Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLXE's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KLXE has returned about 24.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 16.1%. This shows that KLX Energy Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Precision Drilling (PDS). The stock has returned 22.7% year-to-date.

In Precision Drilling's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, KLX Energy Services belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.9% this year, meaning that KLXE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Precision Drilling falls under the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +40.4%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on KLX Energy Services and Precision Drilling as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

