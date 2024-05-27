Klondike Silver Extends Funding for B.C. Project

Klondike Silver (TSE:KS) has released an update.

Klondike Silver Corp. has announced the extension of its non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.5 million by offering units at $0.05 each, with the aim to fund the advancement of its Sandon B.C. project and general working capital. Each unit includes a share and a five-year warrant, with the financing expected to close by June 26, 2024, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. This extension reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to bolster its silver, zinc, and lead project in South Eastern B.C., which is rooted in a region historically productive in these metals.

For further insights into TSE:KS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.