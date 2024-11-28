News & Insights

Klondike Gold Reveals Promising Yukon Drilling Results

November 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Klondike Gold (TSE:KG) has released an update.

Klondike Gold Corp has announced promising results from their 2024 drilling campaign at the Eldorado Fault in the Yukon, revealing significant gold-bearing quartz veins. The findings underscore the untapped economic potential of the Klondike District Property, with new high-grade gold mineralization discovered on both sides of the fault.

