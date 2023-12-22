News & Insights

Kloeckner to divest business in four European countries

December 22, 2023 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - German metal trader Kloeckner KCOGn.DE said on Friday that it plans to sell off parts of its European commodity distribution business to Spain's Hierros Anon SA.

The German company said it has received an offer by the Spanish steel products maker for the acquisition of its loss-making national companies in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

The companies concerned employ around 1,500 people, Kloeckner said in a statement.

The German company anticipates the deal to have a positive impact on the group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from 2024 onwards.

However, Kloeckner added that it expected a one-time negative hit on group equity of around 210 million euros ($231.06 million), based on the current equity of the national companies and further deconsolidation effects.

The company has not disclosed a purchase price for the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Editing by Linda Pasquini and Miranda Murray)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.