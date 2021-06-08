Kloeckner Sharply Boosts Q2 Adj. EBITDA Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Steel and metal distributor Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a producer of steel and metal products, said Tuesday it anticipates operating income (EBITDA) for the second quarter of 2021 to be significantly stronger than expected, due to the further considerable increase in steel prices in Europe and the US.

Kloeckner added that it now expects an EBITDA before material special effects to be in a range of 260 million to 290 million euros, sharply higher than the previous expectation in the range of 130 million to 160 million euros.

Kloeckner will announce financial results for the second quarter on August 10, 2021.

