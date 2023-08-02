Kloeckner H1 Profit Plunges, Backs FY23 Sales Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KLKNF), a German steel and metal company, reported Wednesday that its first-half net income amounted to 4 million euros, sharply lower than last year's 323 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.04 euro, down from 3.18 euros a year ago.

Operating income or EBITDA was 131 million euros, before material special effects, compared to prior year's 423 million euros.

In the second quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA was 63 million euros, down from 222 million euros last year.

The company generated sales of 4.0 billion in the first half, lower than last year's 5.0 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Kloeckner projects adjusted EBITDA of 40 million euros to 80 million euros for the third quarter and 220 million euros to 280 million euros for fiscal 2023.

The outlook reflects the closing of the acquisition of National Material of Mexico on August 1.

The company continues to forecast a significant decline in sales for the year due to the significant steel price correction during the second quarter and the resulting overall lower average price level.

Demand is expected to recover sequentially as the year progresses and is now forecasting a slight increase in Group shipments for the full year.

The company also projects significantly positive cash flow from operating activities.

