Markets

Kloeckner FY22 Profit Down, Cuts Dividend; Sees Weak Adj. EBITDA In FY23

March 09, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel and metal company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 net income declined to 259 million euros from last year's 629 million euros. Earnings per share were 2.54 euros, lower than 6.21 euros a year ago.

Adjusted operating income or EBITDA fell to 417 million euros from last year's 848 million euros.

Sales for the year increased 26 percent to 9.4 billion euros from prior year's 7.4 billion euros.

Based on the positive net income, the company said it will propose a dividend of 0.40 euros per share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, down from last year's 1.00 euros.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA will be very considerably higher than in the preceding quarter, at 40 million euros to 90 million euros.

The outlook reflects a strong improvement in the macroeconomic environment, a positive price trend and very rigorous net working capital management.

Further, Kloeckner issued positive outlook for fiscal year 2023, targeting EBITDA before material special effects at a strong level, albeit below the prior-year figure, which was significantly positively impacted by price effects.

The company expects the global steel market to increasingly normalize this year. A stronger demand trend in the Company's key European and US markets is expected to bring a considerable increase in shipments compared to fiscal year 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.