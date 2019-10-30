Kloeckner & Co not in tie-up talks with Thyssenkrupp - CEO

German metals trader Kloeckner & Co is not holding talks with larger rival Thyssenkrupp about a tie-up, its chief executive said on Wednesday, squashing speculation about a future cooperation in the near-term.

"And we don't expect that there will be a significant change," Gisbert Ruehl told journalists during a conference call following third-quarter results, adding the group had currently "no big interest" in consolidation.

Ruehl said that Kloeckner & Co was currently more focused on fixing its own operational issues, adding the company was rather in a wait-and-see mode with regard to Thyssenkrupp's Materials Services division.

Sources had told Reuters in August that Thyssenkrupp and Kloeckner & Co were in talks over future cooperation in materials trading, but were not working on a near-term takeover.

