US Markets

Kloeckner & Co has triple-digit mln eur M&A war chest - CEO

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Metals trader Kloeckner & Co has at least 100 million euros ($118 million) to spend on acquisitions in the next few years, its chief executive told journalists in a call discussing second-quarter results.

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Metals trader Kloeckner & Co KCOGn.DE has at least 100 million euros ($118 million) to spend on acquisitions in the next few years, its chief executive told journalists in a call discussing second-quarter results.

Gisbert Ruehl, who will next year hand over the reins to former Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE boss Guido Kerkhoff, said the group was scanning the market in Europe and the United States, not elaborating further.

($1 = 0.8473 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular