Kloeckner & Co has triple-digit mln eur M&A war chest - CEO

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Metals trader Kloeckner & Co KCOGn.DE has at least 100 million euros ($118 million) to spend on acquisitions in the next few years, its chief executive told journalists in a call discussing second-quarter results.

Gisbert Ruehl, who will next year hand over the reins to former Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE boss Guido Kerkhoff, said the group was scanning the market in Europe and the United States, not elaborating further.

($1 = 0.8473 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

