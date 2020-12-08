Kloeckner & Co: Apollo/Swoctem have withdrawn indication of interest

US Markets
German metals trader Kloeckner & Co said it received an expression of interest from private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc and Swoctem, a vehicle of Kloeckner's top shareholder, adding it was withdrawn on Tuesday.

"Apollo/Swoctem have submitted a non-binding indication of interest to the company, but have retracted it vis-à-vis the company today, confirming that they will not pursue the transaction further at this stage," Kloeckner & Co said.

Earlier, Streetinsider cited a source as saying that Apollo and Swoctem - which is controlled by Friedhelm Loh, owner of a 25.25% stake in Kloeckner - had teamed up for a potential bid.

Kloeckner & Co shares closed 0.73% higher on Tuesday, giving the group a market value of 758 million euros ($918 million). Shares are up by more than a fifth year-to-date.

($1 = 0.8260 euro)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

