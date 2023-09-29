News & Insights

Kloeckner CEO Guido Kerkhoff To Head EU European Unit As Contract With Bernhard Weiß Terminated

September 29, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KLKNF), a German steel and metal company, Friday announced that CEO Guido Kerkhoff will take over the management of EU European operations with immediate effect as the Supervisory Board has decided to terminate contract with Bernhard Weiß.

In addition to his current responsibilities, Kerkhoff will also take over any other responsibilities from Weiß.

The company noted that contract with Weiß will be terminated by joint agreement as of September 30.

He was member of the Management Board since June 1, 2021 and Chief Executive Officer Europe or CEO Europe previously responsible for the EU-European business.

From now on, the Management Board will consist of the members CEO Guido Kerkhoff, CFO Oliver Falk and CEO Americas John Ganem.

Dr.-Ing. Dieter Vogel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "With this reorganization of responsibilities regarding the European business, we will optimize the composition of the Management Board, which will make the committee even more efficient."

