Kloeckner Boosts FY20 Operating Income Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a producer of steel and metal products, on Tuesday raised its fiscal 2020 outlook for operating income (EBITDA before material special effects), due to the expected positive impact of improved price levels.

The recovery in steel demand has also continued more strongly than previously expected In the course of the fourth quarter. Further, the company was able to benefit disproportionately from the positive market developments due to the advanced transformation project Surtsey.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects operating income in a range of 105 million to 115 million euros, up from the prior expectations between 75 million and 95 million euros.

The company added that the market recovery is expected to continue at the beginning of the new year and, in conjunction with the now rapidly increasing digitalization and restructuring effects from the project Surtsey, will lead to a considerably improved operating income before special material effects in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.