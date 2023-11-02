News & Insights

Klockner To Buy US Metal Components Fabricator IMS For Undisclosed Terms

November 02, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Klockner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel and metal distributing company, Thursday said its U.S. subsidiary Kloeckner Metals Corp. or KMC has agreed to acquire Industrial Manufacturing Services or IMS. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The consolidation of the business will take place from the beginning of November 2023.

Lancaster, U.S.-based IMS provides fabrication, welding, assembly as well as just-in-time warehousing of light to medium size sub-assemblies to OEMs of the heavy machinery industry.

Klockner said it is acquiring a highly profitable company with annual sales of around $30 million. The acquisition of IMS fully contributes to its corporate strategy "Klockner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths".

With the purchase, KMC intends to build on this growth opportunity, attract new customers within the market, and further develop existing relationships with OEMs.

Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klockner & Co, said, "The acquisition of IMS is the second significant transaction in just a few months which will accelerate the expansion of our product and service portfolio in line with our corporate strategy 'Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths'. We intend to become the best vertically integrated supplier for OEMs in North America."

