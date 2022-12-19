Klöckner To Acquire National Material Of Mexico For US$340 Mln

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co (KCO), a German steel and metal company, has agreed to acquire National Material of Mexico, an independent service center and materials supplier serving automotive and industrial end markets in North America with ten facilities throughout Mexico, for US$340 million on a cash and debt free basis.

Closing of the transaction requires antitrust approvals and is expected before summer 2023.

National Material of Mexico employs around 500 people and generated sales of some US$610 million in fiscal year 2021.

