Markets

Klöckner Subsidiaries Reorganize Management - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co SE (KCO) announced that its subsidiaries Becker Stahl-Service GmbH and Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH are reorganizing their management.

Becker Stahl-Service GmbH has appointed Francois-David Martino as its new CEO, effective June 21, 2021. Furthermore, Christina Kolbeck has been named the new CFO of Becker Stahl-Service GmbH in addition to her role as CFO of Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH.

Hans-Georg Pieper retains his executive role as member of the management leading the Sales department at Becker Stahl-Service GmbH.

As announced earlier, Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH has appointed Bernhard Weiß as its new CEO. Sven Koepchen, who served as CEO of Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH since November 2012, will be moving into a cross-functional role, where he will be responsible for the expansion of the higher value-added business in EU-Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular