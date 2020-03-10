Klöckner Slips To FY19 Loss, Scraps Dividend; Sees Increase In FY20 EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a producer-independent distributor of steel and metal products, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 net loss was 55 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 69 million euros.

Loss per share was 0.56 euro, compared to profit of 0.68 euro last year.

Operating income or EBITDA before material special effects was 124 million euros, considerably below prior year's 229 million euros due to falling steel prices and weak demand.

Klöckner & Co's sales declined around 7 percent from last year to 6.3 billion euros in fiscal year 2019.

Citing the net loss, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will be proposing to the Annual General Meeting on May 20 that no dividend be distributed for the fiscal year 2019.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company anticipates a considerable increase in EBITDA, driven by the anticipated increase in the stability of steel prices as well as planned efficiency improvements and cost savings.

