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Klöckner Slips To Loss In Q2, Adj. EBITDA Drops; Sees FY26 Adj. EBITDA Of €170 Mln- €250 Mln

August 05, 2026 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Klöckner and Co. SE (KCO.DE), a steel and metal distribution company, Wednesday reported a net loss in its second quarter, compared to prior year's profit on one-time charge, with weak adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric. Sales increased slightly, while shipments dropped.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company has specified EBITDA before material special effects to a range of 170 million euros to 250 million euros. The company now expects a slight decline in shipments, while the sales volume is expected to rise slightly, driven by higher average prices.

In the second quarter, the company recorded a consolidated net loss of 268 million euros, while prior year's profit was 2 million euros. Loss per share amounted to 2.70 euros, compared to profit of 0.02 euro a year ago.

The latest quarterly loss was primarily affected by an impairment charge related to the Becker Group.

Operating income or EBITDA before material special effects was 63 million euros in the quarter, lower than last year's 65 million euros.

Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA grew from 46 million euros in the first quarter, despite the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment marked by heightened geopolitical uncertainties, particularly as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Sales were 1.7 billion euros, slightly higher than last year's 1.6 billion euros, reflecting the disposal of eight US distribution sites, which was completed at the end of 2025. Adjusted for the sale of distribution sites, sales rose 12.1 percent

Shipments in the second quarter totaled 1.12 million metric tons, down from last year's 1.16 million metric tons. Adjusted for the sale of distribution sites, shipments at the Group level grew 3.2 percent.

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