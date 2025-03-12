Klockner Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Adj. EBITDA Rises; Sees Flat Adj. EBITDA In Q1, Higher Results In FY25

(RTTNews) - German steel maker Kloeckner & Co SE (KLKNF) reported Wednesday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter, while net loss from continuing operations was wider with weak sales. Adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and margin improved from last year. Further, the company issued positive outlook for current fiscal year 2025.

For the first quarter 2025, EBITDA before material special effects is expected to be around the level of previous year's 42 million euros. The Company is also forecasting considerable increase of shipments and sales.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted EBITDA, sales and shipments to increase considerably from last year, as demand is projected to increase in the relevant sales markets in Europe and North America.

Further, the company said a dividend of 0.20 euro per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting.

For the fourth quarter, net loss was 91 million euros or 0.92 euro per share, narrower than last year's loss of 182 million euros or 1.82 euros per share.

On a continuing operations basis, net loss attributable to shareholders were 92 million euros, wider than prior year's loss of 35 million euros.

EBITDA for the quarter grew to 16 million euros from 12 million euros in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA climbed to 32 million euros from last year's 17 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.2 percent, up from 1 percent a year ago.

Sales, meanwhile, dropped to 1.48 billion euros from 1.61 billion euros a year ago.

Shipments were 1.027 billion million tons, slightly higher than prior year's 1.026 million tons.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.