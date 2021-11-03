Markets

Klöckner & Co Q3 EBITDA Before Material Special Effects Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co SE (KCO) said it delivered the highest ever quarterly operating income in third quarter of 2021 since the IPO in 2006. Considerably higher prices again led to significant sales growth of 59.3%, the Group said.

For full year 2021, the company continues to expect EBITDA of around 800 million euros before material special effects. Due to the expected record earnings for fiscal 2021, Klöckner & Co plans to propose a dividend of between 0.90 euros and 1.10 euros per share at the AGM.

Klöckner & Co projects a slight, seasonal decline in shipments and sales in the fourth quarter.

Third quarter operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects increased to 277 million euros from 40 million euros, prior year. Net income to shareholders was 185 million euros compared to a loss of 5 million euros. Profit per share was 1.68 euros compared to a loss of 0.05 euros. Sales were up 59.3% to 2 billion euros from 1.3 billion euros, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular