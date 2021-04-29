Klöckner & Co Q1 Operating Income Before Special Effects Rises; Sales Up 5.3%

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of 85 million euros compared to a loss of 21 million euros, previous year. Profit per share was 0.78 euros compared to a loss of 0.21 euros. Operating income (EBITDA) before material special eff increased to 130 million euros from 21 million euros.

First quarter sales were 1.52 billion euros compared to 1.45 billion euros, previous year. Digital sales increased ten percentage points year on year to over 45%. Due to the pandemic, the shipments of 1.3 million tons were still below the 1.4 million tons recorded prior year.

Klöckner & Co expects a significant increase in sales in the second quarter relative to the first quarter. The company forecasts EBITDA in the range of 130 million euros to 160 million euros before material special effects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.