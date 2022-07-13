Markets

Klöckner Acquires Hernandez Stainless GmbH And RSC Rostfrei Coilcenter

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) said that it has acquired the two companies Hernandez Stainless GmbH and RSC Rostfrei Coilcenter GmbH. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase prices for either company.

Hernandez provides surface machining and stocks stainless flat products. RSC is specialized in stainless steel coil cutting.

Hernandez and RSC operate extensive machine facilities and, throughout Europe, supply around 400 distributors as well as stainless steel processors in various industries. RSC is also a major supplier to Hernandez. Together, the two companies have about 70 employees and generated sales of around 160 million euros in fiscal year 2021.

The transactions remain subject to approval by the competition authorities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular