Klöckner Acquires Hernandez Stainless GmbH And RSC Rostfrei Coilcenter

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) said that it has acquired the two companies Hernandez Stainless GmbH and RSC Rostfrei Coilcenter GmbH. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase prices for either company.

Hernandez provides surface machining and stocks stainless flat products. RSC is specialized in stainless steel coil cutting.

Hernandez and RSC operate extensive machine facilities and, throughout Europe, supply around 400 distributors as well as stainless steel processors in various industries. RSC is also a major supplier to Hernandez. Together, the two companies have about 70 employees and generated sales of around 160 million euros in fiscal year 2021.

The transactions remain subject to approval by the competition authorities.

