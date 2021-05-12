Markets

Klöckner: Guido Kerkhoff Takes Over As CEO As Planned - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co. (KCO) announced that Guido Kerkhoff will be taking over from Gisbert Rühl as CEO as planned, effective May 13, 2021. He also presents the new corporate strategy "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" at the Annual General Meeting.

The company expects this strategy to increase its sales and profitability significantly by 2025. The company plans to invest in its employees and digital transformation.

Klöckner plans to drive additional digitalization and automation measures, while also focusing on operational excellence. The company targets to more than double the pre-pandemic level of its normalized operating income sustainably by 2025.

In addition, the company's Supervisory Board has appointed Bernhard Weiß to the Group Management Board as Chief Executive Officer Europe, effective June 1, 2021.

