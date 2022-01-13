Commodities

KLM's CEO Elbers will not serve third term -statement

Toby Sterling Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Pieter Elbers, the chief executive of KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France AIRF.PA-KLM, will not serve a third term, the company said on Thursday.

Elbers, 51, is a 30-year veteran of the company who oversaw restructurings at KLM before and during the coronavirus pandemic. The company said he will step down as of May 1, 2023.

In a statement, Elbers said he was proud of his time and the company and would continue to "support KLM in this transition toward new leadership."

In a statement, Air France CEO Ben Smith and Chairwoman Anne-Marie Couderc thanked Elbers for his service.

