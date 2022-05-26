Commodities

KLM temporarily suspends ticket sales for Amsterdam flights

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dutch airline KLM on Thursday said it would suspend sales of tickets for all flights leaving from Amsterdam Schiphol airport until Monday as the airport grapples with overcrowding due to a shortage of security staff.

The Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM AIRF.PA said it would also offer customers with tickets for flights leaving in the next three days the opportunity to change their flight plans.

Lines at Schiphol, Europe's third-busiest airport, have often stretched out onto the streets in recent weeks, forcing travelers to wait for hours to clear security checks.

