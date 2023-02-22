Commodities

KLM says no May flights cancelled due to Schiphol passenger caps

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 22, 2023 — 03:16 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, on Wednesday said it would not have to cancel any flights during the May vacation period as a result of passenger caps imposed by Schiphol Airport in light of continuing labour shortages.

However a spokesperson for the company said KLM would be obliged to sell fewer tickets on the Dutch market.

On Tuesday Schiphol said it would allow 66,000 passengers to depart daily during the May vacation period.

That is an increase from 40,000 at present but still below 2019 levels. The airport said that meant 5% fewer flights could be booked than airlines would have liked.

