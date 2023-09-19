News & Insights

KLM cancels flights over Azerbaijan due to Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

September 19, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Air France's KLM said on Tuesday that it had cancelled five flights that were scheduled to fly over Azerbaijan due to the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The affected flights were all flying from The Netherlands to Asian destinations.

One of the flights had initially taken off bound for Tokyo, but returned to Amsterdam mid-flight.

A KLM statement added it was mapping out the total impact and that it would inform its customers about the next steps as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by William Maclean)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

