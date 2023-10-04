KLK, Boustead's $243 mln stake deal falls through in Malaysia

Adds deal details and background in paragraph 2-6

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil producer Kuala Lumpur Kepong KLKK.KL on Wednesday said a 1.15 billion ringgit ($243.18 million) deal for it to acquire a 33% stake in smaller rival Boustead Plantations BOPL.KL has been terminated.

KLK, as the company is known, said a condition to finalise the share acquisition will not be satisfied by the cut-off date of Oct. 6, but did not give further details.

Boustead will return a deposit sum of 229.2 million ringgit to KLK as a result of the termination.

KLK had in August disclosed plans to take over Boustead along with other top shareholders, in due course, in a deal worth 3.47 billion ringgit.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported citing its sources that KLK was in discussions with Malaysia’s military pension fund - Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera, which holds majority interest in Boustead to rework the deal.

($1 = 4.7290 ringgit)

