KLIC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.29, changing hands as low as $53.90 per share. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.54 per share, with $75.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.12.

