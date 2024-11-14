KLIC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.26, changing hands as low as $45.65 per share. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.20 per share, with $56.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.66.

