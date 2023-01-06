KLIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.39, changing hands as high as $46.66 per share. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.95 per share, with $62.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.52.

