Klepierre price target raised to EUR 33 from EUR 30 at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Klepierre (KLPEF) to EUR 33 from EUR 30 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
- Klepierre price target raised to EUR 31 from EUR 29 at JPMorgan
- Klepierre upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
